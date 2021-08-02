CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club has announced that Robert Williams and Cory Demo have been selected as its 2021 Citizens of the Year.
The two will be honored during the Croghan Lions Club’s “Jim Scanlon Citizens of the Year Banquet” to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at American Legion Post 1663.
Because no banquet could be held last year, the 2020 Citizens of the Year, Janine Mattimore and Heather Puddington, will also be honored. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Checks payable to the Croghan Lions Club for $20 per person should be mailed to: Lion Marian Opela, 6814 Tillman Road, Lowville, NY 13367 by Sept. 14 and should include the names of all those attending the event. There is no charge for children younger than age 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.