Williams marks 40 years of service with Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Valerie Williams with a certificate of appreciation for 40 years of service to the county. Williams is a caseworker with the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Pictured from left are: Michael Yerdon, District 1; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Williams; Stacy Alvord, commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Marti Babcock, deputy commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; and Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5.
