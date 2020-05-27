SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Brian Wiggins of Williamstown, has earned a bachelor of science, business - human resource management degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Since Jan. 2, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time for graduate programs was one year, six months. The average age of those who graduated is 38 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.