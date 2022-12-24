Woodall appointed grand representative

Dr. Natalie J. Woodall has been appointed grand representative of the Grand Chapter of the State of Kentucky, Order of the Eastern Star near the Grand Chapter of the State of New York. Her two-year appointment began on Dec. 1. In this capacity she will promote and enhance fraternal relations between the two grand jurisdictions to strengthen the prosperity, integrity, and honor of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Right Worthy Woodall was initiated into Fairport Chapter No. 444 OES in November 1976. After moving to Oswego she affiliated with Lake City Chapter No. 352 which merged with Victoria Chapter No. 205 in 2006 to become Lake City Victoria Chapter No. 205.
She was elected worthy matron for 1990, 2005, and 2008. Since 2009 she has been secretary of Lake City Victoria Chapter No. 205. In 2001 she was appointed associate grand warder. She served as district deputy grand matron for the Oswego District OES in 2012. She is also a member of Ilderim Temple No. 15 Daughters of the Nile.
An accomplished writer, Dr. Woodall has written four books on Oswego County’s role in the Civil War. Her latest, Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County, New York, was published by SUNY Press in October. She has also written articles and delivered speeches on numerous Civil War soldiers living in Oswego County.
In conjunction with the 175th anniversary of Freemasonry in Oswego City, she is currently writing a series of weekly articles for The Palladium-Times which feature prominent Oswego City Masons. She also writes a column for her chapter which appears in The Word, a monthly Masonic newspaper circulated widely in central New York.
Woodall received her doctorates from SUNY Albany and Syracuse University. In 2021 Marquis Who’s Who recognized her for her lifetime achievements in history and literature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.