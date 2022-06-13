Worthy recognition - Amelia Whelahan Award

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recognized nominees for the agency’s Amelia Whelahan Award. Established in memory of a dedicated and committed member of the OCO family that served as a member of the very first board of directors for OCO, the Amelia Whelahan Award is given annually to a staff member who is easily identified as a true leader and who has made outstanding contributions to OCO and the human services profession. Pictured from left are Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier and nominees; Benefits Manager Denise Runeare, Developmental Disabilities Coordinator Kim Van Patten, Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear, and Planning Specialist Joelle Hutson. Absent from photo is nominee SCORE Manager Tina Eusepi.
