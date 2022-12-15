Melvin J. “Mel” Busler Jr. of WWNY-TV 7 News was the recipient Thursday of the 69th annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award, for all of his volunteer work in the north country and his dedication to bringing sports news to the area.
Mr. Busler received the award, which celebrates outstanding citizens in the Watertown area, at the Disabled Persons Action Organizations in Watertown, before a large crowd of people who cheered him on. The award was established in 1952 by Arnold I. Shapiro in honor of his father, who was a leader in the community at the time. The award has been presented throughout the years to a variety of deserving individuals who have dedicated their time and service to bettering their community.
Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, spoke at length about Mr. Busler and his “outstanding citizenship and selfless contribution to civil and social welfare.”
“Mel is certainly not going to brag about himself, but I will,” she began. “He embraces citizenship and exemplifies volunteerism. There is a theme of compassion and service to those most vulnerable among us. He donates his time, talent and wisdom daily, and gives his heart and soul to the community that he loves.”
Ms. Jamieson elaborated on Mr. Busler’s volunteerism and exceptional work in the community, highlighting his efforts with 7 News as the sports anchor, the DPAO, Meals on Wheels, Relay for Life, the Watertown Urban Mission, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Volunteer Transportation Center, Victims Assistance Center and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, among many others. She also gave attention to all of the behind-the-scenes work Mr. Busler does as a sports anchor “without all the fanfare” that typically comes with being part of a broadcasting station.
Ms. Jamieson added that the selection committee, comprised of past award recipients, board members of the chamber and other influential community member, voted unanimously to make Mr. Busler the recipient of the award this year. He was nominated by Joseph L. Rich, vice president of DPAO and 2018 recipient of the Shapiro award.
“Even though he says he isn’t [deserving of this award], we think you are,” she told him.
Mr. Busler, standing at the front of the room before the crowd, was very humble about receiving the award and said that when he met the group who was going to announce the recipient at the Hilton Garden Inn, he saw his wife, Rose, there and said “nobody was more deserving” of receiving the award than her. When Ms. Jamieson told him that he was this year’s recipient, Mr. Busler said that he was tongue-tied.
“I can’t come up with the words or what to say. I’m sure Kayla’s thinking to herself ‘And this guy gets paid to talk on TV?’ I was shocked. I’m still shocked,” he said.
Mr. Busler said he was uncertain he was “that special person” who deserved the award, but he was “humbled” by his nomination. Born and raised in Watertown, Mr. Busler said the list of past recipients of the Shapiro award read like a “who’s who” list of people who are great members that have had tremendous impacts on the community and he was honored to be associated with them.
“Thanks, everybody, for this; it’s a great award. Thanks to the chamber and to the folks who chose me,” Mr. Busler said. “I don’t know if they did the right thing or not, but I certainly appreciate it. It’ll be something I cherish. Thank you.”
Mr. Busler has been a member of 7 News since 1982, and the sports anchor since 1984, covering sports in the north country for nearly 40 years. He has highlighted innumerable local athletes on his ‘Athlete of the Week’ segment on the news, and continues to bring entertainment and news to the area through his dedication to quality at the station. He has won other prestigious industry awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association, Associated Press and the Syracuse Press Club.
Mr. Busler’s award will be formally presented at a dinner hosted by the chamber on March 2 in the banquet room at the Faichney Drive Business Complex. Reservations can be made online at www.watertownny.com or by contacting the chamber during business hours at (315) 788-4400 by Feb. 21.
