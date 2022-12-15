Melvin J. “Mel” Busler Jr. of WWNY-TV 7 News was the recipient Thursday of the 69th annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award, for all of his volunteer work in the north country and his dedication to bringing sports news to the area.

Mr. Busler received the award, which celebrates outstanding citizens in the Watertown area, at the Disabled Persons Action Organizations in Watertown, before a large crowd of people who cheered him on. The award was established in 1952 by Arnold I. Shapiro in honor of his father, who was a leader in the community at the time. The award has been presented throughout the years to a variety of deserving individuals who have dedicated their time and service to bettering their community.

