MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, MASS. - Tufts University awarded approximately 1,500 undergraduate students degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during its online degree conferral ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.
The graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included Gabriel Yerdon of Richland, with a degree in biology .
In addition to the degree conferral, the ceremony featured a keynote address by Bryan Stevenson, the acclaimed civil rights advocate and lawyer, who called on Tufts graduates to be the generation that creates “a new era of truth and justice.” The virtual event was also highlighted by remarks from President Anthony P. Monaco and recognition of retiring faculty receiving emeritus status.
