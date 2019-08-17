Youth confirmed at Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO - Five youth of the Minetto United Methodist Church recently completed their confirmation studies and were received into membership in the church by the Rev. Linda Harris, pastor. The new members are Bailey Noel DePoint, daughter of Lynnette and Brad DePoint; Allyson Jean Bruns and Lucas Robert Bruns, children of Jill and Robert Bruns; and Abigail Marie Toland and Joseph (Joey) Topher Toland, grandchildren of Sylvia and Shawn Allen.
The young people were assisted in their confirmation studies by church members Wynnette Dohse, Nancy Prarie, and June and Vernon Tryon under the leadership of the pastor. Their studies included scripture as well as church history, beliefs and practice. They constructed a banner depicting their faith journey and presented it to the church to be hung in the sanctuary. They assisted with serving communion following their confirmation and were honored at a confirmation reception after the service.
