“She taught him some theory, which is important for composition,” Ms. Gruneisen said. “He has an innate talent for composing and an innate sense of music theory.”
Other teachers he has been influenced by include Catherine Frick, Jill Rubio, Jill Savage, Matthew Gayle, Melinda Zvacek and Beth Robinson.
Constantine also includes the composer Toby Fox as one of his major inspirations.
‘a great opportunity’
How a 15-year-old’s composition made it to the live repertoire of the orchestra involves a mix of planning by the orchestra and a bit of boredom brought on by the pandemic.
Ms. Gruneisen is on the ONNY planning committee. The orchestra was discussing rehearsing and performing in smaller groups to lessen the transmission of COVID.
“The pandemic was causing depression for a lot of people,” Ms. Gruneisen said. “So, if you can keep something going that they’re used to with music, it’s an important thing to try to do.”
She realized that Constantine’s “Waves” would fit the situation.
“Constantine didn’t write it with that in mind,” she said. “He was just creating from his own genius.”
The piece was sent to Mr. Andrews.
“I looked at it and thought, ‘Boy, what a great opportunity, not only for him, but also for the orchestra to feature this young composer,’” he said.
It would also fit in with the orchestra’s mission to support the area’s youth, Mr. Andrews said, adding, “Young musicians and composers are the future of music.”
“Waves” was written for flute, oboe, xylophone, piano and strings.
“Lorie had been a great mentor for him in terms of making some suggestions in terms of orchestration and various other aspects of the piece,” Mr. Andrews said. “But Constantine did all the work and he selected what the orchestration was and put that together.”
The first copy of “Waves” was sent to Mr. Andrews last year. He received a revision this year.
“I made some suggestions about various aspects of the score and what he had done,” Mr. Andrews said. “But I left it up to him. It was mostly questions he could consider, and to decide, as a composer, whether that made sense. Like Lorie, I didn’t want to tell him what to do. I just wanted to give him some guidance.”
He described the final result: “It’s a beautiful, lyrical piece, with a beautiful melody.”
a challenge
Constantine said he began working on “Waves” when he was 13 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when he found he had some extra time. He has previously written compositions for string and piano.
“I ended up writing ‘Waves’ because I wanted to challenge myself to write something that didn’t involve strings or piano,” Constantine said.
He’s inspired by electronic music, especially tunes associated with computer gaming. Musescore, the world’s leading free and open-source software for writing music, was an immense help for Constantine.
“I highly recommend it to anyone who is looking to write sheet music,” he said. “It’s free, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s very powerful.”
For his electronic music, Constantine uses the program FL Studio 20, described by its publisher, Image Line Software, as “a full-featured music production environment that’s loaded with instruments and studio tools.”
He’s been interested in electronic music fro years and, when younger, favored Just Dance, a motion-based dance video game for multiple players.
“I used to play a lot of Just Dance,” Constantine said. “I’m not into it anymore, but back then I think that also helped my understanding of music because I noticed a lot of songs had like a structure to them.”
Constantine’s mom, Ms. Woods, recalled that when Constantine was in day care, a Crane School of Music Student, Thomas Lawton, introduced Constantine and his sister, Celeste A., to Garage Band, a line of digital audio workstations that allow users to create music or podcasts. Mr. Lawton is now a music teacher at the Harlem Children’s Zone.
Constantine and his sister did some did some basic composing with Garage Band.
“That’s kind of where it started,” Ms. Woods said.
“Waves” is about 4 minutes in length.
“I’m generally just amazed that I’m able to have this opportunity and thankful to everyone who has supported me to this point and very grateful to my family and friends,” Constantine said.
Constantine has also written a composition for the Potsdam High School Orchestra.
“His sister and I all play in North Country Connections, so we’re also going to play it with that orchestra,” Ms. Woods said.
The North Country Connections Orchestra was founded by and is directed by Ms. Gruneisen.
“That’s a group I started because I had students who were maybe home-schooled or adults who didn’t have any other place to play,” she said. “Being in a group, where you have to keep up with others is another way of learning. Being in a group enriches your learning experience.”
Constantine will further hone his music skills this summer. He’s been accepted into the Walden School’s Young Musicians Program in Dublin, N.H. The program takes 50 students per year.
His compositions can be found in MuseScore and SoundCloud under the name Kostaki01.
prize-winning pianist
Victoria E. Huffman, 16, Theresa, and a student at Indian River High School, won first place in February at the 16th annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition. She’s the daughter of James W. and Lydia E. Huffman.
At the competition, which earned her $500 in prize funds, Victoria performed the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, from memory.
Victoria will perform the same composition/movement at “Dreams of Spring,” to conclude the first half of the concerts. Mr. Andrews described the piece as “sunny and exuberant.”
“It is a very joyful piece,” Victoria said. “My teacher likes to use the word sparkling to describe it. It’s nice and sweet, and every time I go to practice it, even when I may not be feeling very good or in the mood to be practicing, by the time I’m done practicing, I’m happy again because it’s such an uplifting piece.”
Last year, Victoria, instructed by John Spralding of Artist Pianos in Syracuse, won second place in the Central New York Association of Music Teachers piano competition and also at the ONNY’s Young Artist Competition.
“It really shows how much heart and work she’s put into this,” Mr. Andrews said. “This year, the judges were unanimous about the final decision.”
Victoria’s father is a 22-year retired member of the U.S. military. She attended school in South Korea up until grade 2. While in kindergarten, her school required the students to purchase a melodica — a free-reed instrument that has a musical keyboard and is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece.
“We went and bought one and I had some real basic classes at school,” Victoria said. “I really enjoyed it and saw that other kids were learning to play piano, violin and other instruments.”
She asked her parents, who Victoria said have no experience in playing musical instruments, if she could take piano lessons.
“They agreed,” she said. “They’re very supportive of me. I’ve been playing ever since.”
Victoria finds playing piano relaxing.
“It’s also good in that I have an outlet to push myself and try to better myself, but without the factors of, ‘Oh — will I get a good grade on this?’ It’s a way I can make myself better without having all the stress from school and things like that.”
She’s looking forward to the weekend concerts.
“I enjoy sharing music with other people,’ Victoria said. “It makes me happy when I can see people enjoying the same things that I do.”
Mr. Andrews said he is often asked why the Young Artist Competition, named in honor of his late parents, requires pieces to be performed from memory.
“For a young artist, it helps to create more awareness,” he said. “It’s not easy. But it means your ears are totally concentrating on what you’re listening to and not have energy expended with eyes on the page. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that artists who use music are not giving great performances. Far from it. But I think at a young age, this is a great opportunity. It helps to create awareness and to listen at a much higher level.”
Victoria enjoys playing bass guitar and performing in her school’s drama club, chorus and show choir. She serves as vice president of the IRCS junior class and is a member of National Honor Society.
At the Young Artist Competition, Soren Katz, 16, son of Alex and Sabine Katz, Syracuse, took second place and the prize of $350.
Trombonist Sean Alvaro, 17, a junior at West Genesee High School, won third place and $150.
‘a breath of spring’
The April 2-3 concerts will open with Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 88 in G. Major.
“Every movement is uplifting,” Mr. Andrews said. “I thought that after such a long winter, people need a breath of spring and something light.”
In the second half, “Waves” will be followed by “Ratcliff’s Dream” from the opera “Guglielmo Ratcliff” by Pietro Mascagni.
“It’s just purely meditative and it’s one of the most beautiful intermezzos (a short connecting instrumental movement) that I know of for full orchestra,” Mr. Andrews said.
The concert ends with one of the six symphonic poems in Czech composer Bedřich Smetana’s composition, “Má Vlast” (“My Fatherland”). From it, the orchestra will perform “Vlatava,’’ i.e, “The Moldau,” named after the longest river in the Czech Republic. The piece reflects scenes along the way, from a forest hunt to a peasant wedding.
“It’s one of the best known works in classical literature and it’s loved by people all over the world,” Mr. Andrews said.
