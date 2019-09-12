Zachary Muench, a first-year student majoring in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the spring 2019 semester.
Muench, a resident of Bernhards Bay, is the child of AnnMarie Muench and Gregory Muench, and a graduate of Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.