Zonta seeks nominations to honor women throughout Oswego County

OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego is accepting nominations to honor women, one from each town and village in Oswego County. The effort is part of their celebration of Zonta International’s 100 year anniversary and seeks to recognize the county’s unsung heroes who give freely of their time and/or talents to empower, encourage and/or mentor women.
A celebration to honor the selected heroes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego.
Zonta International started 100 years ago when a small group of pioneering women came together in Buffalo, with a vision to help all women realize greater equality while using their individual and collective expertise in service to their community.
The organization has grown to more than 29,000 members in 63 countries, working together to make gender equality a reality for women and girls worldwide. Nov. 8 marks Zonta’s centennial anniversary.
If someone knows of a woman in the county who embodies these characteristics, nominate this person. Nomination forms can be obtained on Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page or by emailing Dorothy Bonney at dgeorge2@twcny.rr.com. Forms should be returned by Aug. 31 to Zonta Club of Oswego, P.O. Box 5524 Oswego, N.Y. 13126 or by email to dgeorge2@twcny.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.