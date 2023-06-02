WATERTOWN — Parents such as Angela Green, Janet L. Abbott, and Jessica Hughes got to see their children march down Washington Street in different marching bands during the Jefferson County Dairy Parade on Friday.

The parade started at the high school’s parking lot and turned left onto Clinton Street before ending in the municipal parking lot.

Participants twirl their flags Friday evening at the Jefferson County Dairy Parade. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A horse parades down Washington Street on Friday evening. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Josh and Nora Salisbury attend the Jefferson County Dairy Parade for the fist time, along with their two girls, Amelia and Sophie. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
