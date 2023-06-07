MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum is preparing for upwards of 5,000 people per day as it hosts this year’s Allis Chalmers tractor exhibition, The Gathering of the Orange. It will run Friday to Sunday with displays, tractor pulls and parades, live music, food and a bevy of other events. The museum grounds and regular exhibits will also be open.

Allis Chalmers made tractors starting in 1914 and ceased production in 1985. The company still makes generators and pumps.

