MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum is preparing for upwards of 5,000 people per day as it hosts this year’s Allis Chalmers tractor exhibition, The Gathering of the Orange. It will run Friday to Sunday with displays, tractor pulls and parades, live music, food and a bevy of other events. The museum grounds and regular exhibits will also be open.
Allis Chalmers made tractors starting in 1914 and ceased production in 1985. The company still makes generators and pumps.
Al L. Garrand, a past museum president and promoter of the gathering, said organizers are expecting about 100 tractors, some of which are among the first the company ever made.
“Of the original 30, probably five of them will be here,” he said.
Mr. Garrand said devoted Allis Chalmers enthusiasts are expected from at least 18 states, plus Ontario and other parts of Canada. One tractor to be displayed is coming from Europe.
“One tractor is coming from Germany through the Port of Montreal,” he said.
The Gathering of the Orange is the premier annual event for Allis Chalmers fans. There are actually two per year — one in the western United States and one in the eastern U.S. Mr. Garrand has been working for years to bring the show to Madrid. It’s so popular, the events are planned 10 years in advance.
This year’s Gathering of the Orange was slated to happen at the Power and Equipment Museum in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum’s first attempt at a major international show. This is gonna be like five times or maybe even 10 times greater than anything they’ve had,” Mr. Garrand said. “A whole lot of things had to happen to accommodate the larger numbers ... hotels and motels are absolutely filled.”
The museum had to open an additional 60-acre field just for parking.
“It’s gonna be quite a big deal for St. Lawrence County. I would think equal to, if not bigger than, Bassmasters,” he added.
Mr. Garrand said he and his wife, Nancy G. Garrand, have been traveling around the country for the past six or seven years promoting the Madrid Gathering of the Orange.
“She’s helped a lot. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together,” he said.
He also credits husband and wife Curtis C. Smith and Nancy A. Smith of Bombay with helping to promote and coordinate the event.
Ronald E. Sheppard, president of the museum’s board of trustees, said it’s uncommon for the gathering to take place this far east.
“They have a following in Midwest. The factory was in Wisconsin, and most national shows happen out that way,” he said. “It’s a little unusual to have one this far east and north. From what we’ve been told, there still is quite a group of people who will make the drive and see the north country. We’re hopefully going to get some new people to the area that may come back again someday.”
The complete daily schedule of Gathering of the Orange events is on the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum’s website https://slpowermuseum.com on its homepage.
