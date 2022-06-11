REDWOOD — A farm in Redwood is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a festival next month.
Better Farm is described on its website as a sustainability education center, lodge, artist colony, animal sanctuary and organic farm set on 65 acres. It’ll have its Better Festival on July 16, featuring art, music, vendors, food and drinks.
Admission is free and live music will be by artists Jay P, Benjamin Plante and Carolyn Kelly Blues Band.
Muralist Kelly Curry will be a featured artist at the festival.
Lodging is available at the farm, 31060 Cottage Hill Road. For more information, visit www.betterfarm.org.
