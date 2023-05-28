Native plants are seen here in the greenhouse at Uihlein Farm in Lake Placid. (Provided photo — AdkAction)

LAKE PLACID — AdkAction’s Adirondack Pollinator Project is celebrating its 6th annual Native Plant Sale with a Pollinator Festival next Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uihlein Farm Greenhouse in Lake Placid, at 281 Bear Cub Road, there will be a plant sale, which serves as the main fundraiser for the Adirondack Pollinator Project’s education and conservation efforts.

