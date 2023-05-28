LAKE PLACID — AdkAction’s Adirondack Pollinator Project is celebrating its 6th annual Native Plant Sale with a Pollinator Festival next Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uihlein Farm Greenhouse in Lake Placid, at 281 Bear Cub Road, there will be a plant sale, which serves as the main fundraiser for the Adirondack Pollinator Project’s education and conservation efforts.
This effort was started in 2018 to help area residents access native plants and learn to care for pollinator habitat. This year, 14 varieties of native flowering plants to benefit Adirondack pollinators were carefully sourced or grown from seed to ensure that they have never come in contact with neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides that are harmful to pollinators.
The Adirondack Pollinator Project is growing more than 2,000 plants at the Uihlein Farm Greenhouse in Lake Placid for the sale. Plants can be pre-ordered to pick up directly from the greenhouse during the June 3 Adirondack Pollinator Festival, with all remaining plants available to purchase during the event. Pre-orders will also be eligible to win random drawings for prizes at the festival, including Adirondack Pollinator Project tote bags and free plants.
Other activities taking place during the festival include: Meadow yoga led by Mary Bartel of Inner Quest Yoga, a grasslands walk led by plant expert Ray Curran, kids pollinator activities and face painting by AdkAction, bag-your-own compost by Blue Line Compost and compost Q&A with Compost for Good, information tables from area organizations involved in pollinator conservation, and gardening experts on hand to answer questions about creating pollinator-friendly habitat.
All proceeds from the plant sale will support pollinator habitat conservation and educational outreach by the Adirondack Pollinator Project, a project of AdkAction with the Wild Center and Paul Smith’s College.
