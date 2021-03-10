New York state celebrates Agriculture Literacy Week during March.
Prior to COVID, volunteers would visit second-grade classrooms and read an agriculture-based book to students. This year’s book is “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish (Tales of the Dairy Godmother)” by Viola Davis.
Classroom visits are not possible this year and because dairy is such an important industry in northern New York, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has put together a video of the book.
Gabby Wormuth, dairy specialist, reads the book to calves in a barn in the video which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvoXGdT1gzI. For more information, contact Sue Gwise at sjg42@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.