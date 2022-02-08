CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board paid tribute to one of the board’s longtime members during its meeting Thursday night.
The board held a moment of silence for Reginald Lee Sapp, who died on Dec. 5 after a long battle with heart failure. The 71-year-old died two days after the board’s Dec. 3 meeting, which he was not able to attend.
After retirement, Mr. Sapp moved to Canton, where he joined the Cornell Cooperative Extension and the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. He became president of the Potsdam Farmers’ Market, starting his own Red Wagon Farm, where he raised and sold vegetables.
“He was not able to attend our last meeting, and then we learned two days after we met that he had died. I really enjoyed having him on the board. I thought he was very thoughtful with regards to covered agriculture as well as with greenhouse operations,” said Planner II Matilda Larson from the county Planning Department.
She said he also provided valuable information regarding Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County.
Patrick Ames, executive director of CCE of St. Lawrence County, said Mr. Sapp was “a phenomenal board member.”
“He was just completing his last month of six years of service on the extension board, so he was terming out when we received the funding to put in our commercial value-added production kitchen,” Mr. Ames said. “We didn’t have a local food department at that time and I was somehow the project manager for the commercial kitchen, of which I knew nothing about. I will say I was floundering while I was trying to manage my job as a director and manage a construction project.”
He said that’s when Mr. Sapp said, “You know, I’ve built three restaurants over the course of my career, and if you’d like some help, I’d very much be willing to serve on the Facility Committee.”
“He dedicated every Tuesday morning to meet with all the contractors,” Mr. Ames said. “We would go through the punch lists and have a construction meeting and talk about the project and what needed to be accomplished that week. He probably did that for I’d say three months’ worth of time. It was a life saver.”
“It was a pleasure to work with him. He brought such a unique perspective to our board, and he was very dedicated during his six years of service,” he added. “In the end, he was doing both this board, that board, and he brought a lot of meaning to my life professionally, and he is certainly going to be missed. We appreciate the work he did.”
“We will certainly miss Reggie,” Ms. Larson said.
With a vacancy on the board, members suggested several names of possible replacements.
“As you know, our board meets four times a year with a particular emphasis on examining petitions to add or remove lands from an agricultural district,” Ms. Larson said. “We’ve been having a great deal of conversations about that with regard to the siting of solar arrays in either Agricultural District One or Two.”
She said there is no required timeline for filling the vacancy.
“It’s usually a two-month process after a candidate has submitted their bio data sheet to the board office,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.