Apply for an Agricultural Land Value Assessment by March 1

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District reminds farmers who own qualifying land to apply for the Agricultural Land Value Assessment before Wednesday, March 1.

The Agricultural Land Value Assessment is a property tax reduction that is based on a farm’s financial information as well as its soil productivity. For a property to qualify as a farm for assessment purposes, land must be at least seven acres, be used as a single farming operation in the past two years, with the production of crops, livestock or livestock products contributing to average gross sales of $10,000 or more. Land that is less than seven acres may also qualify for an assessment if average gross sales total $50,000 or more. The seven-acre requirement can include multiple parcels.

