Apply for Oswego County Agricultural District by March 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County reminds landowners that now is the time to apply to become part of the Oswego County Agricultural District before open enrollment ends. Interested applicants must submit their request by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Agricultural districts in New York are reviewed every eight years as required by law. During that process, there is a 30-day open enrollment period when landowners can apply to have their property removed from or added to the agricultural district.

