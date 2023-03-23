Apply for Oswego County Agricultural District by March 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County reminds landowners that now is the time to apply to become part of the Oswego County Agricultural District before open enrollment ends. Interested applicants must submit their request by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.
Agricultural districts in New York are reviewed every eight years as required by law. During that process, there is a 30-day open enrollment period when landowners can apply to have their property removed from or added to the agricultural district.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is conducting the reviews. The agency has already mailed a letter explaining the process, along with worksheets, to landowners who have property within the district.
If a landowner wishes to add or remove land parcels to or from the agricultural district, they need to complete the worksheet provided and submit it with a letter of intent explaining the reason they want to add or remove the land and a copy of the parcel’s tax map. Tax maps can be found by visiting the Oswego County Real Property Services website at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/index.php.
All applications must be sent to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, 3288 Main St., Mexico, N.Y. 13114.
Land that is already in the agricultural district will remain there automatically without any additional action required from the landowner.
For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
