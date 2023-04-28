SACKETS HARBOR — The rows of maples at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site stand in formation, lined up perfectly as if loyal soldiers responding to a call of duty, pleasing passersby and crowds sheltered underneath for generations. But maintaining the grove on the shores of Lake Ontario involves much care and strategy.
On Friday, Arbor Day, that strategy continued.
Appreciating a new batch of tree plantings on the grove Friday morning by a crew of workers was battlefield site manager Constance B. Barone.
“We are continuing on this tradition, which was started more than 100 years ago,” Mrs. Barone said. “This is the generation taking on this mandate and carrying on. I love the expression, ‘We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.’ Here’s the perfect example.”
The 100 trees in the grove are rooted to the centennial observance of the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor, which occurred May 29, 1813, during the War of 1812. The grove, Mrs. Barone said, was established in 1905 and in the following years before the 1913 centennial. “Quite a lot of the people who had the foresight to do that were members of the newly formed Daughters of the War of 1812,” Mrs. Barone said.
The National Society United States Daughters of 1812, founded in 1892, is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, women’s service organization for descendants of American patriots who rendered civil, military or naval service to the nation during the years of 1784 to 1815.
The 1913 centennial ceremony at the site included Franklin D. Roosevelt, then-assistant secretary of the Navy. He became the 32nd U.S. president, serving from 1933 to 1945. The ceremony also included the dedication of the battlefield’s centennial monument, placed on the grounds by the Northern Frontier chapter of the Jefferson County Daughters of 1812.
The monument, made out of Barre, Vermont, granite has, with some help, stood the test of time. The site’s trees require much more care.
The original trees planted more than a century ago are silver maples. There are 10 rows of trees — 10 in each row.
“Silver maples are very brittle,” Mrs. Barone said. “This site was totally littered with tree branches after the 1996 ice storm let alone other ice storms. Once you get the breakage, then you get the holes with the squirrels, the birds the bugs and beetles and everything.”
There are other challenges in maintaining the 100 trees in the historic grove.
“Whatever weather is coming from Toronto, it hits here and these trees,” Mrs. Barone said.
The ground of the grove is also shallow, causing issues for tree roots.
On Friday morning, a tree-planting crew was at work planting 15 trees, two less than originally planned. “Two trees we thought had died have actually survived,” Mrs. Barone said.
Managing the plantings and sharing expert tips to the workers on how to plant the trees was Sayre S. Stevens, maintenance chief at the historic site. Among those helping out Friday were three Trails and Conservation Stewards as part of the New York State Park Corps of the Thousand Islands Region. Activities range from providing environmental education and interpretation, to trail restoration, wildlife management and organizing volunteer events.
“Sayre is new to us and he has a lot of experience,” Mrs. Barone said. “He brings a cross-section of ideas, techniques and personnel success. And he knows the current trends and ‘What are the better ways to do this?’”
The Elmira native has also planted a lot of trees.
“In sixth grade, we moved to a house that was a sheep pasture,” he said. “There were no trees and a couple of buckthorns and honeysuckles. We planted over 1,000 trees until I went to college, and I’ve probably planted 1,000 since then.”
Mr. Stevens said the grove’s soil is shallow because it’s on a limestone ledge.
“It’s really wet in the spring time and really dry in the summer,” he said.
To help combat those dry years, Mrs. Barone pointed out a 200-gallon water tank on back of a pickup truck owned by the state historic site. “A number of years ago, there were several drought summers, so they built that contraption,” she said. “They draw water from the lake and on drought summers, they were watering that much twice a day to keep the younger trees going — younger meaning 10, 8, or 4 years old. There’s cyclical drought years. But the trend is the climate change.”
Mrs. Barone said that getting the trees to take root and flourish is a constant struggle, and judging on past results, there’s no guarantee that the 15 planted Friday will survive the next few years. “Some of them have not just made it,” she said. “Some of them, we’ve re-planted two, three times.”
Whenever a new attempt is needed, the old tree is dug up and removed by heavy equipment, the stump is ground down and a tree is planted on top of the same location.
“We don’t have to do archaeology because these spots were dug back in 1904, 1905, 1906 — whatever,” Mrs. Barone said. “There’s always been a tree there.”
Mrs. Barone said that 20 years ago, the regional state park office recommended the historic site look at diversifying its tree plantings at the grove in case something attacked the silver maple variety. The trees planted Friday are Green Mountain maples.
“It’s a sugar maple that tolerates the wet and the dry,” Mr. Stevens said. Some of the younger trees on site are also Green Mountain maples.
Mr. Stevens and his crew made a few planting tweaks in an effort to boost survivability in the shallow soil in the trees planted Friday. When planting — which involved several steps that Mr. Stevens explained to the crew, from adding beneficial fungus and compost, watering, correct depth, to lopping off wayward roots intruding into holes — the root crowns of the trees were raised a bit above ground level due to the lack of top soil. The root crown is the area where the below-ground parts of a tree meet the above-ground parts.
“Another thing we’re going to do is have a no-mow zone around them, so the soil doesn’t get compacted. We thought that was possibly another reason why there’s survivability issues,” Mr. Stevens said.
“A couple of the trees just didn’t make it over last winter,” Mrs. Barone said. “Others, we’ve been trying to baby them along. But we’ve had some very wet springs and dry summers. So, the extremes have been a little more harsh on those younger trees that we’re just trying really hard to establish. But I think this is going to be a really strong effort this year. We’ve got great support from Thousand Islands region stewards and Sayre comes with new experiences. This is going to be, I hope, when I can say, we will have 100 trees here for many, many years.”
