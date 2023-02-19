OSWEGO COUNTY - Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York state. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
During the eight-year review, there is a 30-day open enrollment period when landowners may submit an application requesting that land parcels be removed or added to the Ag District. Land parcels that are already in the Ag District will automatically remain in the district unless the landowner requests that it be removed.
Oswego County’s 30-day open enrollment period runs March 1-30. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego County) will mail a letter and worksheet to all landowners currently in the Ag District. During this period, if people desire to remove or add parcels to the district, the following actions are required: 1) complete the worksheet provided, 2) submit a letter of intent as to why you want to remove or add a particular parcel and 3) submit a printed copy of a parcel’s tax map, which can be obtained by going to the Oswego County Real Property’s website at: oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/index.php
All applications must be submitted to CCE of Oswego County by 4 p.m. on March 30. Only landowners who desire to remove or add parcels need to respond to this inquiry. For all other landowners, there are no actions required. If people have land in the Ag District it will automatically stay in the district unless people request that it be removed. If people do not receive a letter and feel they should have, or they wish to join the Ag District, call CCE of Oswego County at 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
