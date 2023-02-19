Attention landowners - County Agricultural District in review

OSWEGO COUNTY - Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York state. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.

During the eight-year review, there is a 30-day open enrollment period when landowners may submit an application requesting that land parcels be removed or added to the Ag District. Land parcels that are already in the Ag District will automatically remain in the district unless the landowner requests that it be removed.

