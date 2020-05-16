Beekeepers already guard against ‘bald-faced hornets’

Another type of hornet is of a more immediate concern for local beekeepers than the threatened invasion of Asian giant (murder) hornets.
With a name resembling the nemesis of a super hero, the bald-faced hornet is bad news for honey bee hives.
It’s a large species of yellowjacket, black and white, and builds large paper-like nests in trees. It’s the largest yellow jacket species in North America, growing to at least 0.6 inches long.
“I have been a beekeeper. I have tried defending my hives from bald-faced hornets. They are tenacious,” said Amy Gangloff-Kaufmann, senior extension associate for Cornell University’s department of entomology.
According to a Cornell fact sheet, during summer months, the insects serve an important role as predators of flies, caterpillars and other soft-bodied insects. However, because of their ability to sting and a propensity to defend the nest, bald-faced hornets represent a public health concern when they live near humans.
Early-season scouting and removal of small nests can prevent problems with large hornet populations later in the year.
