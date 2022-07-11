AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is working with SUNY Potsdam to combat local populations of purple loosestrife, an invasive wetland plant.
The tribe’s environment division and Potsdam’s department of environmental studies are collaborating on a biocontrol beetle release this week, according to a news release from Jessica Raspitha, land resources program manager with the tribe.
Purple loosestrife can quickly overtake native plant populations, threatening the availability of traditional medicine species and decreasing the biodiversity and function of local wetland habitats, according to the release.
Galerucella beetles, a leaf beetle that feeds on purple loosestrife, will be released. The tribe says this species has been used in biocontrol efforts in the U.S. since 1997, without harmful ecological impacts.
There have been similar releases in Akwesasne in the past, and this small release is being done to help maintain the area beetle population. Maintaining the beetle population prevents purple loosestrife from developing over large areas so that native wetland species can thrive.
More information on the biocontrol release is available from Sam Ernst, the tribe’s pesticide technician, who can be reached at 518-358-5937 or by email at Samuel.ernst@srmt-nsn.gov.
