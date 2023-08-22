SYRACUSE — Black River resident Sean M. Hennessey has been named director of The Great New York State Fair, a year after he was appointed interim director.
“Sean has proven himself to be an innovative and capable leader,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a news release making the announcement. “I’m proud to officially welcome him as director and look forward to working with him to ensure the growth and vitality of this unique New York tradition.”
The 2023 Great NY State Fair begins Wednesday and continues through Monday, Sept. 4.
Hennessey, 54, was appointed to the interim fair post in May of 2022, replacing former director Troy Waffner, who took a job as statewide coordinator for all of New York’s county fairs.
As interim director, Hennessey, the governor said, “led the charge” to execute the first full fair experience since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced the most diverse musical line-up of national recording artists in terms of genres and decades represented, and started the discussion to introduce an Asian Village, new for this year’s fair.”
Last year, the fair welcomed 888,110 visitors. It featured 113 concerts across Chevy Court, Chevy Park, Pan African Village, Latino Village, and other entertainment venues.
Fair officials have also announced a diverse concert lineup for this year. It will also introduce new, family friendly shows such as “Peppa Pig Live!” and “Disney Junior Live on Tour.”
A new exhibit is “Dinosaur Expedition,” which will bring 60 true-to-life-size dinosaurs to the Exposition Center. While the exhibit has been to cities including Chicago, Dallas, and Las Vegas, this is the first time that Immersive Productions has brought its “Expedition” to a state fair.
State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Sean’s energy, excitement, and bold ideas have helped to bring some exciting new events to The Great New York State Fair. As we continue to move the fair forward and focus more on agriculture and youth education at the fair, I know that Sean, working with the team at the fair, will help bring the governor’s vision to fruition.”
The governor’s announcement noted Hennessey’s additional experience as executive board member, booking agent and spokesman for the Watertown-based annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival also gave him tremendous experience in coordinating and promoting large-scale cultural events such as the state fair.
He was also at one time president of the Watertown chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the District 3 director, covering Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the north country. He is a former Jefferson County elections commissioner and former county Democratic Party chairman.
On Tuesday, a day before the fair’s opening, Hennessey was unavailable for comment. In the news release he said, “I’m grateful and humbled by Governor Hochul’s appointment of me as director and look forward to opening the 2023 Fair as Director alongside the fair team. “I’m privileged to be a part of The Great New York State Fair, a true tradition and cultural institution in New York State.”
The state fairgrounds, a complex of about 50 buildings on its 375-acre plot, is a 365-day operation, with a wide variety of events at the facility.
Prior to his state fair post, Hennessey worked for the state’s Office of General Services, first as superintendent of Dulles State Office Building and then regional manager at OGS, which oversaw buildings in such cities as Buffalo, Utica and Syracuse.
The 2024 state budget provides funding to New York’s county fairs and The Great New York State Fair. The budget includes a $2 million investment in county fairs to assist in their marketing and promotion in an effort to deliver on Hochul’s commitment to enhance coordination between county fairs and state fair and increase opportunities to improve youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.