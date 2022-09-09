CANTON — In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Canton Town Planning Board approved a 4.5-megawatt solar project at 95 Judson St. Road.
The property where the solar array will be built is a 40-acre hay field on the north side of Judson Street Road owned by Carol and Tracy L. Sheesley who operate Cowbell Acres dairy farm.
On Wednesday the Sheesleys said they were relieved to get the approval.
“I’m glad,” Mr. Sheesley said. “That’s 40 acres I won’t have to mow, I won’t have to rake, I won’t have to bale and I won’t have to put in the barn.”
Mrs. Sheesley said it has been increasingly difficult to find people to help them with the haying.
With the money from the lease, the Sheesleys will be able to buy hay from other farmers and maintain their heard of prize-winner Jersey cows.
The field for the solar array is used only for hay and is not well suited even for that, Mr. Sheesley said during a public hearing held by the planning board to discuss the project. The field has very poor drainage and he estimated it would cost him close to $80,000 to bring the field up to prime quality.
Anthony Yonnone, vice president for development and engineering for SolAmerica Energy, Atlanta, said his company needs to get construction equipment ordered and is hoping for good weather to start work.
“The first thing the public will see is work to improve the driveway entrance on Judson Street, perhaps as early as November,” he said in an email.
Planning board member John T. Casserly said the site is ideal for a solar array because of the condition of the land and that it is almost entirely shielded from public view.
The field is mostly surrounded by a hedgerow and Mr. Casserly said that SolAmerica plans to plant more trees.
Debra Backus, planning board president, said the decision to approve the project was part of a process.
“We can’t be arbitrary or capricious,” she said. “We have to abide by the solar law as put forth by the town board.”
Mr. Yonnone said that once construction begins it should take between four and six months to complete. He said the project is expected to produce solar energy for about 30 years and then be decommissioned. The land would be suitable for farming again, he said.
The construction process will employ about 50 people. There will be regular maintenance that will require lawn care and electricians.
The planning board will be considering two more solar projects in the next week. There is a meeting planned for Tuesday, which will be an initial discussion on a 4-megawatt project at 676 Old DeKalb Road. On Thursday, the board will have what could be a final meeting on a 5-megawatt project at 6046 Route 11. Both meetings will be in the board room at the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
Mr. Yonnone said his company will be looking for local contractors for fencing, seeding, driveway installation and other projects.
