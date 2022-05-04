U.S. regulators are concerned about the safety of cannabis compounds taken by animals leaching into human foods like milk and eggs.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a batch of warnings to companies that sell CBD — a non-psychoactive compound in marijuana — and Delta-8 THC, a knockoff of the substance that does get you high, THC. One of the letters went to a Hendersonville, N.C.-based company called Kingdom Harvest, which markets “hemp extract” and CBD for livestock that can be slipped into the food bowls of horses, cows or alpacas — or given to them via peanut butter.
“In addition to raising potential concerns regarding safety for the animals themselves, CBD products for food-producing animals raise concerns regarding the safety of the human food (meat, milk, and eggs) derived from those animals,” the FDA said in its warning letter. The agency asked the company to immediately stop selling any unapproved CBD products for food-producing animals.
This isn’t the first time that the FDA has issued such warnings. The letters, sent to four other companies, are part of the agency’s ongoing struggle to deal with unregulated products derived from cannabis plants. Wednesday’s warnings mostly focused on Delta-8 THC, which can be made cheaply with things like battery acid and contains contaminants.
New York has banned synthetically derived ∆8-THC, especially when created through isomerization.
