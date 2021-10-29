ADAMS CENTER — A combine caught fire Friday evening at around 8:30 p.m.
According to Adams Center Captain Chris Wainwright, the back end of the combine was pretty involved, and they were not sure if it was a total loss of the combine.
The cause of the fire was not yet known at the scene.
There were no injuries to report at the scene.
