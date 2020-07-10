MEXICO – Even though the 2020 Oswego County Fair was canceled, youth between the ages of five to 18 have the opportunity to share their projects and show their livestock this year through The 4-H REMIX, created by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, (CCEOC).
“The youth of our county work and prepare all year for the Oswego County Fair and other competitions to show their livestock and special projects,” said Linda Brosch, CCEOC 4-H Team Coordinator. “This gives them the chance to showcase their skills and knowledge learned through 4-H, school, scouts, or other activities this past year. This is open to all our county’s youth between the ages of five and 18, and they don’t have to be a 4-H member. We just want to give them recognition for their work and the fun of participation.”
In addition to showing livestock—which will be videotaped by CCEOC at the home or farm where the youth lives—there a multitude of non-perishable items that can be entered, Brosch said. Among these are artwork, public presentation posters, science fair exhibits, arts and crafts, fine arts, woodworking, rockets, photography, scrapbooks, sewn, knitted or crocheted work, items made using LEGOs, K’nex, Brio, paper crafts, bead work, animal project record books, club notebooks, fishing lures, pressed flowers and leaves collections, repurposed projects, and so much more.
All items will be displayed throughout Oswego County from July 29 through Aug. 7. A special video will be produced with all the livestock show animal entries. For all other entries, there will be a walk-through exhibition for the general public on in early August that will be announced at a later date. Youth can register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/oswegocountyfair20204Hremix_235.
Registration deadlines are July 15 for livestock and July 22 for all other entries. Information can also be found on their Facebook page, Cornell Cooperative Extension Oswego County, and their website, Thatscooperativeextension.org.
