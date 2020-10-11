Cows in the clearing

Latest News
- Elliott continues road dominance with win at Charlotte
- Report: Falcons to fire Quinn after 0-5 start
- Ogdensburg council plans Tuesday public hearing on proposed City Charter changes
- Owner of Edible Arrangements adapted her business model during pandemic after sales dip, began delivering groceries
- Massena business providing free vehicle detailing to Massena Police Department
- NYPD employs U.S. Marshals task force to locate murder suspect in Watertown
- NFL adjusts schedules for eight teams
- Nadal wins French Open, ties Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles
Most Popular
-
Allegiant Air cancels all Ogdensburg flights in October
-
New eye center opening on Watertown’s Arsenal Street will treat everyone, regardless of insurance
-
‘My dog probably would be dead’ if not for Alexandria Bay officer who shot two pit bulls attacking retriever, owner says
-
Suspect on the run in Queens murder apprehended in Watertown this week
-
Watertown restaurants prepare for colder weather as outdoor dining remains popular
Classifieds
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat. Oct 17th Estate Auction; Farm Machinery, tools
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- REACH NEW YORK STATE
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.