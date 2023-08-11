MALONE — One of the mainstays of a county fair is livestock, and that holds true at the Franklin County Fair, as dairy farmers from throughout the region bring their cattle to compete in a variety of competitions and vie for the prestigious blue ribbon.

Showing off livestock at a county fair is steeped in tradition, ever since the concept was born after Elkanah Watson, a New England farmer, created an event in 1811 at the time known as a Cattle Show in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and featured an exhibit of farm animals, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expos website.

