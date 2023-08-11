MALONE — One of the mainstays of a county fair is livestock, and that holds true at the Franklin County Fair, as dairy farmers from throughout the region bring their cattle to compete in a variety of competitions and vie for the prestigious blue ribbon.
Showing off livestock at a county fair is steeped in tradition, ever since the concept was born after Elkanah Watson, a New England farmer, created an event in 1811 at the time known as a Cattle Show in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and featured an exhibit of farm animals, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expos website.
On Tuesday, the Telegram visited the dairy cow section of the fairgrounds and discussed the livestock mainstay.
Cara Walker, of Phelps, was busy bringing meals of hay to the cows belonging to Adventure Dairy, which is based in Bombay and owned by the Oakes family. She told the Telegram that she truly enjoys being part of the dairy farm family and her passion was demonstrated by her pleasant demeanor as she took care of each cow one-by-one.
“I live on a 40-cow dairy back home I’ve been showing cows since I was 2-years old so pretty much my entire life and I’ve been coming to the Franklin County Fair for about six years,” Walker said, adding that she has won quite a few awards at the fair, and described a typical day for her at the fair tending to the most prized creatures of the dairy farm.
“I’m just giving them hay, and making sure they eat and are happy and healthy all day long. The cows are the main priority while we’re here, we’re kind of just here to be their servants,” she said. “We have to get up in the morning and wash them, we give them their grain and make sure they have hay all day long, we water them all day and we keep them clean we do everything and give them everything they can need or want.”
Walker said a typical day starts at about 4:30 in the morning and ends close to midnight.
“So, it’s an all-day affair,” she said.
“The routine is, you wake up, check the cows, pick up all of the manure behind them and put it in a wheel barrel, and then we start washing,” Walker explained, adding that there is a group from the dairy farm’s owners, the Oakes family (Chrissy, Lane, Justin and Logan) that helps here in the daily chores. “We all start our routine, and two of us will water them while the others make sure we walk them around and make sure they get their walk in for the day. Someone else will do their bed and make sure they’re all clean and taken care of.”
While all this may seem like a lot of work, Walker said that isn’t the case for her.
“It’s more fun,” she said. “It’s fun to be here and be able to educate the public about what we do and why we do it the way we do, and make sure they know that the cows are cared for.”
One benefit this year has been the cooler temperatures as in previous years, temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s have been common.
“The cows enjoy it more when it’s cooler, so definitely, having the cooler weather is a good thing,” she said. “We do have plenty of fans in here, so it is cooler in here than it is outside.”
Walker said on summer days when it does get hotter, it becomes more challenging to keep the cows comfy.
“It’s a lot harder to keep them comfortable, we try to get more fans going. Maybe if we’re not showing during the day, we’ll hose them off in the afternoon to keep them cool. If we’re showing, it’s a lot harder to do that, so we try to keep cold water on them at all times.”
Walker has been dealing with cows long enough to realize just when a cow needs to be tended to.
“You’ll know when they’re not comfortable. Most of the time when they’re comfortable, they’ll be laying there chewing their cud, or they’ll be lying on their side, and you might think they look a little funny, but that’s them actually being comfortable. You’ll know they’re comfortable if they’re not moving around a lot,” she explained. “They’ll swing around a lot and step back and forth if they’re not comfortable. In that case, we might give them some more feed or give them some fresh new water, maybe take them for a walk. Sometimes we might milk them, it just depends on the cow. Maybe they’re just not comfortable where they are tied, maybe they need to be tied tighter or looser. We look at the cow and see what the cow might need.”
Also among the farms showcasing cows at the county fair is Carsada Dairy, a fourth generation business located on Route 11 in Malone owned by the Moore family — it’s been in business since 1930, when Frank and Edith Moore bought their 120-acre farm.
On Tuesday, co-owner Sam Moore was tending to the cows and said his dairy has been coming to the Franklin County Fair for more than 10 years. He said at first the dairy had come intermittently, but have since made it a priority to attend, and these days coming to the fair is a family affair.
Sam shares the fair duties with his father and mother, David and Kristine, his sister Anissa, and brother Carl, who is “the herd guy” and handles “the genetics side of things and the veterinarian work.”
“We like all the people that come and we just like a little bit of friendly competition, and it’s just fun for us,” Sam said, adding that the social aspect of the fair is something he appreciates the most. “I like getting in touch with everybody we don’t get to see normally, and just showing cows is a good time.”
He also praised the improvements made in the dairy section of the fairgrounds.
“I really appreciate everything the county has done to build the facility up, a lot of renovations have been done. It’s really nice,” he said.
Each year Carsada Dairy brings eight cows to the fair, and the selection process is a tough one as they must choose from the nearly 2,600 cows at the dairy.
“These eight were selected because they have the right features that are needed for show cows,” Moore explained, and among those features being good feet and legs, strong, full shoulders and being nice and straight across the top.
According to Moore, another enjoyable aspect of being at the fair is teaching the public about cows.
“The kids react well, initially they think that they’re really big, but then they ask about them and see how docile they are. One of the most common questions is if they see a brown cow, they’ll ask if she gives chocolate milk,” he said. “Also, a common misconception people have is that if a cow has horns, the cow is a bull or a male, and that’s not true.”
Walker said there has been a steady stream of visitors to the dairy barn, and that is something that she enjoys most about the county fair.
“It’s fun to talk to all the people. It’s fun to let the little kids pet the cows and see what they think about them,” she said, and there are times she helps make those who never came close to a cow feel more at ease — and if the child is shy or apprehensive, she will bring them to a cow that she knows will be more docile and will be fine with some child-like attention. “I’ll walk up first and show them I could pet her, and then they’ll come up and pet the cow with me, and I enjoy that a lot.”
Moore encourages fairgoers to make sure they make a stop to the dairy section.
“Come on down and take a walk through the barn and just see what cows are like,” he said. “It’s a good experience.”
