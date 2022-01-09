WATERTOWN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension North Country Regional Ag Team is hosting its annual Dairy Day program virtually this year.
The program will be live across three days — from noon to 2:15 p.m. Jan. 18 to 20. Each day will have one of the following overarching themes with sessions featuring expert speakers: dairy markets and business, local New York dairy research updates, and animal welfare and industry sustainability. The program is open to everyone — producers, industry consultants, extension specialists and agribusinesses operators are encouraged to attend.
All sessions will be offered online via Zoom. To register or for more information, visit wdt.me/DairyDay or contact Tatum Langworthy at 315-788-8450 or tlm92@cornell.edu. Registration is now open and is free. The program is sponsored in part by Northern New York Agricultural Development.
