The sound of marching bands and firetruck sirens filled the streets in downtown Watertown on Friday evening as the annual Dairy Parade returned after a one-year break.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Holmes
Holmes

Hmmm, but no Memorial Day parades. Who would have predicted that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.