WATERTOWN — Sirens, laughter and a whole lot of fun flooded the city as the Jefferson County Dairy Parade made its way along Washington Street on Friday night.
The parade began at 7 p.m. at the Watertown High School parking lot before heading down Washington Street toward Clinton Street.
Last year marked the return of the parade after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dog Bella was joined by her human companions Denise and David Staie, who said they watch the parade every year. They have three grandchildren who participated in the parade as dairy ambassadors.
The Dairy Princess Program is transforming into a gender-neutral promotional program with dairy ambassadors, as opposed to princesses, moving forward. It’s a move happening throughout the state.
Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay M. Matteson said all the past dairy princesses were invited back to the parade this year to honor the previous tradition.
The parade is also an annual enjoyment for Lloyd J. Chall, a Rutland resident, and Jack Collins, a former farmer on Dry Hill.
“I’m retired now so I’ve got nothing else to do,” he said. “Except I’m still working part time and I’m 75 years old.”
He said he was a farmer for 20 or so years and said that “agriculture is my main thing.” He still works part-time with dairy farmers.
“I still am mingling with the farmers,” he said.
According to the event’s Facebook page, there were 53 participants in the parade from all over Jefferson County, including Watertown, Evans Mills, Belleville and Henderson.
DownBeat Percussion, the official drumline for the Buffalo Bills, participated again this year. As the percussionists marched down Washington Street, a car behind them was playing pop music like “Shut up and dance” by Walk the Moon, a song that reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
School marching bands also took part in the festivities. At least five school districts sent their bands.
To view the full list of participants, visit wdt.me/DairyParade.
The parade was livestreamed on NBC Watertown. To watch the stream, visit wdt.me/DairyParadeVideo.
