The sound of marching bands and firetruck sirens filled the streets in downtown Watertown on Friday evening as the annual Dairy Parade returned after a one-year break.
Dairy Parade returns to downtown Watertown
See page A6 for more photos from Friday’s Dairy Parade in Watertown
