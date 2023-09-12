Dear Aggie: My tulips are not blooming anymore, what should I do?
Tulip bulbs will naturally divide each year, resulting in small bulbs that are less vigorous with small or no blooms. The solution is to either divide these small bulbs and replant them, knowing that it may be several years before they bloom fully — or replace them with new ones. According to the New York Botanical Garden, for most varieties, you can plan for 4 to 7 years before you will need to plant new bulbs.
It can take 6-7 years for the tulip to start blooming when it is grown from seed. To ensure large and uniform blooms from a known variety, most gardeners buy new bulbs every few years. After their first year, new tulip bulbs begin dividing. Without division, they decrease in size each year. These smaller bulbs become crowded and compete for both light and nutrients, resulting in small or no blooms.
If your tulips bloomed the first year and not the second year, there may be a couple of factors. There might be too much shade because tulips require full sunlight. You may have cut the foliage too early, starving the bulb of energy. Be sure to allow the bulbs to yellow and wilt naturally.
If you prefer to save the bulbs rather than replace them, dig and separate them every three to five years. The benefit is that you will have more bulbs to replant and you can save money. The downside is that the smaller bulbs may not bloom for several years.
Wait until the foliage has yellowed and wilts naturally. Carefully dig them up around the base without cutting the bulbs. Brush off the dirt. Separate the younger (offset) bulbs from the older (mother) one. Look at them and throw away any bulbs that have rot or damage. Place them on a newspaper or a dry surface for two to three weeks. Check again and throw away any bulbs that have softness or damage. Place them in mesh bags in a cool, dry area.
When fall comes, you can replant them. Be sure to select areas that have good drainage. Consider adding a bulb fertilizer or bonemeal to the soil before replanting. If you only have a few bulbs, a trowel or a bulb planter can be used to plant them. Plant the tulips at a depth that is three times of the bulb’s diameter. Make sure the pointed tips are placed pointing upwards. For larger areas, you can use a shovel to dig up an area. Plant the tulips at a depth that is three times the bulb’s diameter as well. Make sure the area is leveled. Space bulbs evenly to ensure not only a uniform look but also to keep them from becoming crowded. You can use chicken wire on top of bulbs if you have a squirrel problem. Squirrels treat tulips bulbs like candy and can dig them up before they can rebloom next year.
You can also help your bulbs in early Spring by applying a slow-release fertilizer or organic matter when leaves are just above the ground. Also, be sure to remove spent flowers after they’re done blooming in the Spring so that energy is directed towards the bulb and not seed pods (known as deadheading).
Division of older bulbs, adequate fertilization, making sure that bulbs get adequate light, deadheading, and cutting foliage only after it has withered will help ensure that your tulips rebloom — saving you money and ensuring that you have a vivid display every year.
Question answered by Cierra Williams, Cornell Cooperative Extension, horticulture specialist, clw247@cornell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.