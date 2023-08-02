Dear Aggie: What are robots doing on local dairies?
Did you ever think that robots could milk cows? When we think of robots, we may picture something from an action movie or a dance move you might break out at the next wedding you attend. Automated milking systems and other robotic technologies used on dairy farms likely aren’t the first images that pop into your mind.
Technology is always evolving, including within the dairy industry. While some farms find and stick with technology and a management system that works best for them and their dairy cattle, some farms try newer technologies. Over the years we have seen transitions from farmers milking in tie-stall barns using individual, moving milking units and a pipeline to many farms now milking in parlors, where cows walk to a parlor to be milked. Now, we are seeing some farms turn to automated or robotic milking systems for milking their cows. These automated systems allow for cows to set their own milking schedules, within reason of course, and come to the robot to be milked.
On farms using a tie-stall milking system or a milking parlor, cows are typically milked two or three times per day, depending on the farm, and at the same times each day. With automated milking systems, some cows may be milking a different number of times per day than their herd mates. These systems also allow for part of the cow’s daily diet to be fed to them while being milked. This portion of the diet can be customized per cow depending on different factors such as how much milk they are making. These automated systems also collect information for the farmer such as how much milk the cow produced each time they visited the milking robot, and data that can help a farmer determine if the cow is getting sick or needs some special attention. These systems can also let farmers know which cows may not have visited the robot recently so that the farmer can fetch them, check up on them, and bring them to be milked.
There are also other automated technologies that farmers can use on their dairy farms such as robots that pick up or scrape manure to help clean pens and robots that push up feed in front of the cows or even mix and deliver feed to the cows itself. A lot of these automated technologies allow farmers to have some more flexibility with work on the farm that does not involve feeding or milking, and these technologies can be programmed to help meet the goals of each different farm. We have a dairy farm in Jefferson County that has an automated robotic feed system that scoops up feed ingredients, mixes feed, and delivers feed to the cows. This farm also uses other automated technologies such as their robotic milking system.
These automated technologies can help save farmers precious time and labor, which can be very valuable. However, it is important to note that like any other piece of equipment, these systems require maintenance and can break down on occasion. These technologies provide farmers with different opportunities for how they choose to manage their farms and I am excited to see what technologies appear in the industry in the future.
Written by Abigail Jantzi, Cornell Cooperative Extension, dairy and livestock specialist
