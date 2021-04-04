Farm business bookkeeping workshop set for April 20

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County announced that a one-hour workshop, Farm Business Bookkeeping Basics, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 via Zoom. Guest speaker John Halleron, Senior Business Advisor at the SUNY Oswego Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will discuss the importance of good bookkeeping, the types of bookkeeping available, and how to build a more resilient and successful farm business using financial recordkeeping best practices.
Attendees with a variety of agricultural backgrounds stand to benefit, whether new to farming or possessing years of farm experience. Whether people are starting a new farm business or simply wanting to understand more about the financial side of farming and where to go for help. Resources for further exploration and assistance will also be provided.
The workshop will be offered in a mixed format, online through Zoom and in person at the CCE Oswego County office. Limited seating is available at the
CCE Oswego office on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, visit: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Bookkeeping_Basics_235.
For more information or assistance registering, contact Erich Keena, Agricultural Economic Development Specialist, at (315) 963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or check them out at facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego and what they do.
