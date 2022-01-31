ALBANY — Farmers will fight the Labor Department’s Farm Workers Wage Board’s vote to reduce the overtime threshold for New York farm workers to 40 hours, they said Monday, with plans to petition Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and other state agencies to reverse the decision.
Two of the three members on the Wage Board voted late Friday to reduce the overtime threshold from 60 hours down to 40 over the next decade, reducing the threshold by four hours every two years.
The new rate for farm laborers will begin Jan. 1, 2024 with a threshold of 56 hours, down to 52 hours Jan. 1, 2026; reduced to 48 hours on Jan. 1, 2028; 44 hours on Jan. 1, 2030, and the 40-hour threshold in effect Jan. 1, 2032.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, the sole member of the Wage Board to vote against the resolutions Friday, said the decision will financially devastate farmers and farm workers over the next decade, saying it will mean fewer hours and less income for laborers.
“It will change the face of New York agriculture,” he said Monday during a virtual press conference hosted by the Farm Bureau. “In the end, a decision was made with little deliberation or time to reflect and review the testimony to come up with a thoughtful resolution.”
Labor Department Commissioner Roberta Reardon will make the final decision about the overtime threshold after a 15-day period for objections to be filed, department officials said.
“The Wage Board report and recommendations are acted upon by the Labor Commissioner, who may accept, reject, modify, or refer back for further proceedings,” Labor Department officials said in a statement Monday.
“The Wage Board has not yet submitted its final report and recommendation,” according to the department. “Once submitted, objections may be filed for a 15-day period before the commissioner makes a decision.”
Farmers estimate a 42% cost increase with the overtime changes — a price tag they are hoping budget requests and this year’s legislative priorities will help to offset.
Labor unions and other organizations have advocated for the 40-hour threshold to give migrant farm workers a more fair wage and protections comparable to other industries. Farm workers are among the lowest-paid workers in the U.S. workforce, according to the Economic Policy Institute shows earning $14.62 per hour on average in 2020, which is just 60% — or three-fifths — of what production and nonsupervisory nonfarm workers earned at $24.67.
Farm Bureau officials pleaded with Gov. Hochul to take a deeper look at the issue and step in to reverse the decision.
“We sincerely ask her to rethink the Wage Board decision and to do what’s right for agriculture in the state,” Fisher said. “... it is something that looks good on paper, but otherwise will be many challenges for farms that will still have to come up with the cash.”
Fisher also advocated for more discussion with the governor and Legislature.
“Gov. Hochul is committed to making New York the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation and has proposed major investments in her executive budget to boost the state’s agricultural industry— including a significant tax credit package that would support both farmers and farm workers,” said Jim Urso, the governor’s deputy director of communications, in a statement. “We are confident that Commissioner Reardon will review the Board’s recommendations closely and ensure that the final decision puts the state on a path to improve the lives of farm workers while protecting New York’s vital farm industry.”
The state’s 60-hour threshold for farm workers was established down from 80 hours under the 2019 Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act and took effect in 2020.
That, New York Farm Bureau Public Policy Director Jeff Williams said, was a compromise — adding a prolonged 10-year implementation of a 40-hour week does not count as a fair resolution to the nearly two-year battle to further reduce the limit a second time in two years.
“It’s up to this governor to decide if she wants a meaningful agriculture industry in this state, and if she doesn’t change her mind, it’s not going to be meaningful,” Williams said.
At the same time, New York Farm Bureau Vice President Eric Ooms, owner of Ooms Farm in Kinderhook, Columbia County, said Hochul’s executive budget had the strongest support for state agriculture in years by doubling the farm workforce retention tax credit to $1,200 to help offset rising labor costs from ongoing minimum wage increases, a $500 million proposal for the Environmental Protection Fund.
The EPA funding will help farmers meet soil health and water quality challenges while addressing sustainable practices, advocates said.
Hochul’s budget also includes a 16% increase in available investment tax credits for eligible agricultural businesses to recoup expansion costs after tax liabilities.
“It’d be much better if this was refundable,” Ooms said.
Fisher is pleased with the increase, but said farms could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime costs before they’ll receive the benefit potentially more than a year later.
Williams also voiced concern about language in the governor’s budget about Extended Producer Responsibility, or packaging users and manufacturers responsible for the packing they use.
“It really seems to be tailored toward the much larger producers like Amazon ... not at small family arm wineries or dairy processors,” he said.
Ooms noted the need to fight for eased regulations to increase the number of U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat processors to alleviate pressure on farmers while supply chains continue to suffer a backlog amid ongoing market disruptions.
“If we had more options in New York, including for other commodities like fruits, vegetables and seafood, that could alleviate delays and give farmers more options in this state,” Ooms said.
Representatives from the state Department of Agriculture & Markets did not return a request for comment as of press time Monday afternoon.
The Wage Board was originally set to make a decision on reducing the threshold to 40 hours by Dec. 13 after more than a two-year debate on the issue, but Labor Department executives heard hours to testimony from hundreds of New Yorkers at three hearings this month before voting unannounced late Friday.
More than two-thirds of the witnesses who testified Jan. 4, 18 and 20, were owners, laborers or state representatives of small or mid-sized family farms.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, charged state leaders to commit to increasing investments in the agriculture industry if farmer’s costs continue to climb, compounding upon numerous hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If we continue to increase farmer costs, we must also commit to bolstering the agriculture sector as a whole, otherwise, the industry will soon cease to exist in New York state, which will have a crushing effect on our state’s economy and will leave New Yorkers without a reliable food supply,” Hinchey said in a statement. “... All workers must be treated fairly, paid a living wage and be able to live with dignity, and we must also ensure the success of the industry at large. Our farmers need urgent debt and tax relief, they need revenue-generating solutions, and they need to be able to rely on both their state and federal leaders to deliver this support. In order to move forward successfully, all stakeholders involved in the Wage Board’s decision must be ready to work together to advocate for the success of this vital industry and those it employs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.