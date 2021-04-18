OSWEGO — Utility-scale solar projects have been expanding across New York because of a need for renewable energy development due to changes in policies at the state level. Farmers and landowners are being approached with exploratory offers to lease (or purchase) their land for solar development.
Leases can provide extra income to landowners, but this leasing decision can affect the property for many years. Many concerns exist and questions remain unanswered.
Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Oswego County will host an online workshop to discuss some of the implications of solar sitting on farmland and how they can support renewable energy while protecting agricultural lands. This is the first of a two-part series organized by CCE of Oswego on the impact that climate change is having on the agriculture sector.
The first workshop is focused on renewable energy, looking specifically at the implication of solar installations on farmland. Speakers will include David Kay Sr. Extension Associate with Cornell University, and Matt Johnson, Planning Director with the NYS Tug Hill Commission. This free online workshop will be held through Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and is open to all members of the general public.
The second online workshop will give an introduction to climate science, why it matters from a global perspective and how climate change will impact agriculture in the future. The workshop will also highlight practical solutions that the agricultural community can adopt in order to become more resilient in the face of a changing climate. This workshop does not assume prior knowledge of climate science.
Speakers will be Allison Chatrchyan, Director of the Cornell Climate Smart Solutions Program, and Kitty O’Neil, a Climate Smart Farming Extension Associate. The free online workshop will be held through Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and is open to all members of the general public. To register for this second workshop go to: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpfumrrj0oE9yJjIALmxLASGBzV4j9vAdn
For more information on this two-part series contact Joshua Vrooman, Agricultural Community Educator for CCE of Oswego County at jwv33@cornell.edu or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.
