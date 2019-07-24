2019 field and forage seminar for pesticide applicators

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Oswego County will host a Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, 5828 Scenic Ave, Mexico.
This class is open to the general public but is designed for pesticide applicators who wish to receive Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) credits as part of their ongoing DEC recertification requirements. Doors will be open at 12:30 p.m. for registration and roster sign-in. Credits will be issued to pesticide applicators who sign-in before the start of class and remain for the entirety of the course. All those seeking DEC credits must provide photo identification of their NY pesticide certification ID as part of the registration process.
The cost of the course is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required so contact CCE of Oswego County by calling 315-963-7286, ext. 200. Refreshments will be included.
The first instructor will be Michael Helms (Cornell Pesticide Management Education Program) who will give a talk titled “Have You Really Read that Pesticide Label? Going Beyond Sites, Pests, and Rates.” This presentation will focus on the more unique pesticide label requirements and what it means to the applicator. It will cover items such as mandatory versus advisory language, pollinator protection requirements, and application equipment needs. A hands-on activity using an actual pesticide label will emphasize key points and provide practical experience to those in attendance.
“Assessing Pesticide Hazards and Risk: Glyphosate, A Case Study” by Dan Wixted (Cornell Pesticide Management Education Program) will be the second presentation. There is much confusion surrounding glyphosate (the active ingredient in herbicides like “Roundup®” and other weed control formulations) with respect to its potential to cause adverse health effects, including cancer. This presentation aims to clarify the issue by looking at pesticide hazard and risk assessment and how the pesticide registration process mitigates risk.
The Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) has granted approval for 1.00 credit towards CORE as well as 1.00 credit for categories in either: Demonstration, agricultural plant, field and forage or fruit and vegetable. In this case, attendees can receive up to 2.00 credits total. For more information contact CCE of Oswego County by calling 315-963-7286, ext. 200.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.
