CANTON — The drizzling rain did not deter nearly a dozen stands nor dozens of customers from attending the first Canton Farmers Market of the season on Friday.
“We are excited,” said Carlene L. Doane, executive director of GardenShare. “There’s about 12 folks here today selling a variety of stuff.”
Although happy with the turnout on the dreary day, Ms. Doane expects the market to ramp up around mid-June.
“That’s when we’ll get more of our produce vendors,” she said.
She encouraged locals to come out and support the farmers in the community.
“It’s healthy food with a holistic approach, and oftentimes the food is picked fresh this morning,” she said.
Ms. Doane emphasized the economic benefits as well.
“We’re supporting the farmers’ economy, and all the dollars you spend here stay local,” she said.
One of the local vendors Friday was Newcombe’s Maple Ridge, a family-owned maple farm that makes a buffet of maple-inspired treats.
“We sell maple donuts, cinnamon rolls, maple honey butter, maple cream, maple candy, maple-covered nuts, popcorn and fudge,” said Linda Newcombe, who co-owns the farm with her husband Ed.
She said they make all the maple syrup at their farm in Rensselaer Falls.
Her favorite part of the market is “not the weather,” she said with a laugh.
“I just love the atmosphere,” she said. “Everybody’s friendly, and we can get out and see different faces.”
A new vendor this year is Jernabi Coffee House, an extension of the store in Potsdam.
Owner Stephanie Russo said Jernabi will be in Canton every Friday with a coffee and tea special.
“It will be hot or cold depending on the weather,” she said. “Today, I got hot stuff.”
She said people have suggested a second Jernabi location, and while that’s out of the question for now, she thought the farmers market presented a good opportunity to branch into Canton.
“We’re going to mix up the specials each week, and we’ll also have beans and ground coffee available,” she said.
A veteran stand, Angel Acres Farm, sells grass-fed beef and pork products from their farm in Dekalb.
“My husband and I started as a family farm milking until 2011 when a snow load caved in our barn,” said Sandra Morrison, who runs the farm with her family Andy, Stacy and Josh Morrison. “So we sold our milk cows and started doing beef instead, and all our beef is grass-fed.”
She said they sell pork too, but that won’t be available until July.
She said she runs the stand every Tuesday and Friday.
“I love the people, and it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Otherwise I wouldn’t be here on this day.”
The Canton Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the village park.
