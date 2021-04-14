First confirmed populations of hemlock woolly adelgid in the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario region

OSWEGO COUNTY - The SLELO region is no longer the only region in New York state to have not found hemlock woolly adelgid - Oswego residents and land managers are encouraged to keep an eye out for signs of this invasive forest pest.
While conducting early detection searches for hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) over the past several weeks, the SLELO PRISM Early Detection Team, Robert Smith and Brittney Rogers, observed three separate populations of hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) in southwest Oswego county. HWA is an invasive forest pest that kills hemlock trees. Photographs from each site were confirmed to be HWA by Mark Whitmore, a Forest Entomologist with the Department of Natural Resources at Cornell University. This marks the first confirmed observations of HWA within the SLELO PRISM region - which encompasses Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
SLELO PRISM is collaborating with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, affiliated land managers and the New York State Hemlock Initiative to develop a strategic response to provide guidance and assistance to the landowners and managers of the infested sites.
A delimiting survey was conducted at the initial site by SLELO PRISM staff, the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Youth Bureau, the park land manager, and numerous volunteers. At this 40-acre site, over 1,100 hemlocks were surveyed with just over 30% visibly infested. It is believed that this population has likely been established for several years due to tree stem mortality observed during the survey. More surveys are being planned in collaboration with the NYS DEC and SLELO partners.
Experts have suggested that the more likely area for HWA to spread in the SLELO region is along the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline because of the moderated temperatures adjacent to the lake. For those participating in hemlock woolly adelgid survey efforts, hemlock stands located along the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline should take survey priority. Landowners and land managers in Oswego county and throughout the eastern Lake Ontario region are encouraged to check their hemlock trees for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.
Signs to look for include: lack of bright green foliage on the tips of hemlock branches in the spring, needle-loss and dead branches in the top portion of hemlock trees, and the presence of white woolly masses in addition to black insects with white fringe, both of which will be nestled along hemlock branches where the needles connect to twigs.
If HWA is found on a property, owners are under no obligation to treat the trees, however, treatment is encouraged for two reasons; first, hemlock trees provide essential services that are vital to forest health; and second, treatment will reduce the rate of spread of this invasive forest pest into other parts of the region. Treatment may include a combination of insecticides and biological controls. People can learn about HWA treatment options at the New Youk State Hemlock Initiative’s website, www.nyshemlockinitiative .
If someone thinks they have found HWA in the SLELO region, be sure to note the location of the observation, take clear photos of the infestation and email the information to the SLELO PRISM Terrestrial Coordinator, Robert Smith at robert.l.smith@tnc.org or contact the NYS DEC Forest Pest Hotline at 1-866-640-0652 or report the observation via NYiMapInvasives.org.
If people would like to get involved in surveying for HWA in the SLELO region join the invasive species Volunteer Surveillance Network at www.sleloinvasives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.