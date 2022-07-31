Franklin County Fair’s midway vendors open Friday

The 2022 Franklin County Fair opens early with vendors and rides on Friday. The week officially begins Sunday at the fairgrounds on East Main Street in Malone. Johnson Newspapers

MALONE — The Franklin County Fair began in 1852 and remains one of the most popular events of the summer as residents and visitors flock to the fairgrounds for entertainment and food. This year’s fair runs from Aug. 7 to 14 and attendees will be treated to a variety of attractions geared toward the entire family.

The festivities kick off Sunday but there will be two “free gate admissions” on Friday and Saturday, when vendors will open and rides will be offered by Amusements of America. When the fair officially gets underway Sunday, admission will cost $7 each day.

