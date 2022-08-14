Franklin County Fair wraps up 172nd year

MALONE — The Franklin County Fair wrapped up Sunday after a rocking evening on the main stage, with country superstar Walker Hayes and special guests Tigirlily performing to a capacity crowd Saturday night. A week of activities, events and agricultural displays welcomed and entertained visitors for the 172nd year at the fairgrounds.
Fair officials reported healthy attendance, with a week of largely mild weather and limited precipitation.
According to fair director Andrea M. Dumas, almost 6,000 tickets were sold for Saturday’s concert, and fair attendance at the midway remained heavy Saturday, putting the number at close to 10,000 visitors or more on the day.
On Friday night, crowds packed the grandstand for Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd after a full day of agricultural events, including pony, horse and cattle shows.
At noon, the truck pull entertained visitors of all ages and the tractor pull was held Sunday afternoon in the last sizeable event of the week. Heavy activity continued through the weekend in the midway, and visitors continued to explore agricultural and craft displays.
Tuesday evening’s Small Town Famous Talent Show had 13 acts, and perennial favorite Travis Preve, who sang with the Preve Family Singers, said he believes local talent is an important addition to the fair.
“First of all, it showcases the amount of talent that’s in this little community, which is pretty impressive,” Preve said. “It brings some community pride.”
Politicians, both incumbent and hopefuls, visited the fair throughout the week, including GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin and state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury. Also visiting were Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and her likely challenger for New York’s 21st Congressional District in the fall, Matt Castelli. He faces Matthew Putorti in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary.
Zeldin said he has enjoyed his experiences at the fair and has made lasting memories with his family here.
Frenchy’s Fried Dough unveiled an expanded fair stand this year under new ownership, but with the guiding hand of longtime proprietor Bob Francis, who stayed on to help train the new owners.
Gate worker Carrie Pickering has worked admissions for seven years and said she finds the excitement of kids entering the fair to be a highlight of her week.
“They’re so excited when they come in,” she said. She added that the excitement of children makes her mindful of her own experiences as a kid at the fair.
Other events included two demolition derbies and a cornhole tournament, as well as the Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Show and the Franklin County Fair Pageant.
4-H shows highlighted kids and the animals they learn to work with, while poultry judging was held on the Friday prior to the official start of the fair. Cattle and sheep shows filled Saturday and Sunday’s agricultural slate of events .
After the tractor pull, which kicked off at 4 p.m., the fair officially closed at 9 p.m. Work to break down the yearly event started right away, and rides, amusements and games will head to the next location on their summer itineraries.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.