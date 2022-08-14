Franklin County Fair wraps up 172nd year

The Franklin County Fair brought color and action to Malone from Aug. 7 through Sunday with a wide variety of attractions, displays, contests and concerts. Photo courtesy of Merrill McKee

MALONE — The Franklin County Fair wrapped up Sunday after a rocking evening on the main stage, with country superstar Walker Hayes and special guests Tigirlily performing to a capacity crowd Saturday night. A week of activities, events and agricultural displays welcomed and entertained visitors for the 172nd year at the fairgrounds.

Fair officials reported healthy attendance, with a week of largely mild weather and limited precipitation.

