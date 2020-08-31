CANTON — Food security organizations across the country have designated September Hunger Action Month, and the north country’s GardenShare is promoting awareness about hunger issues through its online resources and annual 5K fundraising event.
Resources posted to the GardenShare website cover local food assistance programs and provide information about local food, farmers markets and community meal schedules, many adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally closing out Hunger Action Month, GardenShare’s annual Fight Hunger 5K will be held virtually Sept. 25 to 27.
“This is a great way to get active and fight hunger your way — running, walking, biking, hiking, paddling, gardening, you name it,” said Angela M. Villeneuve-Bronson, GardenShare board member and chair of the 5K/Your Way committee. “We know many of our north country neighbors are eager to get out of their houses and do something to help, as long as they can do it safely. This is their chance to do that.”
The weekend fundraiser supports GardenShare’s year-round food justice efforts in the region. The global health crisis, Outreach Coordinator Sonja Jensen said, has only exacerbated food justice issues this year.
More information is posted to GardenShare’s Facebook page and website.
“The COVID pandemic has impacted us all,” Ms. Jensen said. “Many of those hardest hit were already stressed. Lost jobs, children at home, canceled summer programs and more, have left families struggling to put food on their tables. We want to offer our north country neighbors opportunities to understand and participate in conversations about our work to ensure food security in our county.”
