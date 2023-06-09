MADRID — The vast lawns of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum became a sea of orange as Allis-Chalmers enthusiasts unloaded their equipment at the museum’s Spring Exhibition and Gathering of the Orange Friday morning.
The Gathering of the Orange refers to the signature color of Allis-Chalmers tractors. It is an event held twice a year under the authority of Old Allis News, a national magazine for Allis-Chalmers enthusiasts.
Dave C. Clausen and his wife, Heidi K. Clausen of Clayton, Wisconsin, own Old Allis News.
The couple made the 20-hour drive from Wisconsin early in the week and were greeting old friends as tractor after tractor moved into position around the museum grounds.
Mr. Clausen said he expected to have about 200 tractors of all shapes and sizes but only one color on the grounds by the end of the day.
Mr. Clausen said he grew up with Allis-Chalmers tractors on his parents’ farm and has always been interested in them and belonged to a local club for enthusiasts.
When Old Allis News was up for sale in 2008, he and his wife, who had 25 years of experience writing for a farming newspaper, decided to become the magazine’s new owners.
Now, twice a year, they travel to a different location to help make the Gathering of the Orange memorable.
Jeff J. Heitman had an Allis-Chalmers of a different color. The Buffalo area man had two Allis Chalmers truck engines mounted on a custom-built trailer.
He said Allis Chalmers truck engines are painted a purple shade called purple haze.
The smaller engine on the trailer was an old garbage truck engine from a truck used at the Allis-Chalmers plant in West Allis, Wisconsin.
He and his son, Jeff Jr., were both Allis-Chalmers collectors. Jeff Sr. has 42 pieces of Allis-Chalmers equipment.
Jeff Jr., who was just 28, was about three quarters through restoring the bigger engine, a 450 horsepower 1975 “Big Al,” when he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Jeff Sr. decided his mission was to finish restoring the engine to fulfill his son’s dream.
“This was his passion,” he said of his son.
Now he is getting offers from Allis-Chalmers clubs nationwide to come and display the engines.
“I did find out that there are a lot of nice people out there,” Jeff Sr. said.
Donny Smith of Fort Covington was at the show with five tractors on display. Like most people there, Mr. Smith said he likes his Allis-Chalmers because that’s what he grew up with on the farm.
He owns eight tractors and all but one runs. At least two of them still get some work around the farm.
“I bailed hay two days ago with the D-14 and raked with the D-12,” he said.
The D-12, he said, was built in 1959, the same year he was born. It’s still running strong.
Bob J. Thompson of Batavia backed his 1937 Model A into a spot while his wife, LaNora J. Thompson waited to pull in with a Model D-12.
The Thompsons left 48 tractors at home to attend the Madrid show.
The 1937 A is a rare tractor, Mr. Thompson said. Only 1,226 were made. The one he owns came from a farm in Manitoba.
“I grew up on a farm with Allis-Chalmers,” Mr. Thompson said, explaining his affection for the brand.
Ronald E. Sheppard, president of the Power and Equipment Museum Board of Trustees, worked the front gate Friday morning as tractors and spectators filed in.
The show was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was worried a bit this week with the wildfire smoke,” he said, referring to the haze that settled over the north country and the rest of the Northeast from blazes in Quebec. After three days of poor and at times hazardous air quality in the north country, pollutant levels subsided and air quality index scores returned to normal Friday.
Mr. Sheppard said there would be about 250 volunteers on the ground for the exhibition.
“It takes a tremendous effort to put this one on,” he said.
The Spring Exhibition, which included much more than the Allis-Chalmers show, continues today and Sunday. For a complete schedule, visit slpowermuseum.com.
