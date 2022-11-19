Get in the Christmas Spirit with a fresh and local Christmas tree this year

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County’s Christmas tree industry is ranked ninth in New York state and local Christmas tree farmers are ready to help people find that perfect tree. To make the process easier, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) produces the Oswego County Christmas Tree Farm Directory, and the 2022 directory is now available.

There are many benefits to buying a tree locally. Getting a tree from a local farm ensures people have the freshest tree possible, and fresh-cut trees smell better and keep their needles longer. Additionally, gas and time on the road are saved as there is sure to be a tree farm nearby, which adds convenience and is environmentally friendly. The many options of tree farms to visit also allow for a wide selection of sizes and varieties. And buying a tree locally supports Oswego County’s farm businesses and larger agricultural economy as well, which helps keep the county’s agriculture industry viable.

