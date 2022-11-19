Get in the Christmas Spirit with a fresh and local Christmas tree this year

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County’s Christmas tree industry is ranked ninth in New York state and local Christmas tree farmers are ready to help people find that perfect tree. To make the process easier, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) produces the Oswego County Christmas Tree Farm Directory, and the 2022 directory is now available.
There are many benefits to buying a tree locally. Getting a tree from a local farm ensures people have the freshest tree possible, and fresh-cut trees smell better and keep their needles longer. Additionally, gas and time on the road are saved as there is sure to be a tree farm nearby, which adds convenience and is environmentally friendly. The many options of tree farms to visit also allow for a wide selection of sizes and varieties. And buying a tree locally supports Oswego County’s farm businesses and larger agricultural economy as well, which helps keep the county’s agriculture industry viable.
Furthermore, shopping for and cutting a fresh Christmas tree can be a great family experience and annual tradition, and Oswego County’s Christmas tree farms take pride in striving to make it the best one for their customers. Dorothy Beck of Molly-Johns Farm in Mexico, expresses a sentiment shared by other Christmas tree farmers in the county when she says they are “always trying very hard to create a unique, magical atmosphere and experience that families will cherish for years to come.” To do this, many provide family fun as well, seizing the opportunity for agritourism by offering photo booths, wagon rides, refreshments, and more.
Every year, CCE Oswego updates and publishes the Oswego County Christmas Tree Farm Directory. For more information about Oswego County’s Christmas tree farms, including contact information, available tree varieties, and hours of operation, call CCE Oswego at 315-963-7286 to receive a physical copy of the directory or visit www.thatscooperativeextension.org for the PDF version. The following Christmas tree farms are included in this year’s directory:
Austin Tree Farm - 221 Baldwin Rd., Volney
Beckwith Family Christmas Tree Station - 189 Mill St., Hannibal
Chengerian’s Tree Land – 84 Merritt Rd., Fulton
Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm – 38 Church Rd., Phoenix
Grace Farms - 78 Gunther Rd., Central Square
Granger’s Christmas Tree Farm - 380 Tubbs Rd., Mexico
H & H Trees - 1430 Co. Rte. 28, Tinker Tavern Rd. exit, Pulaski
Hemlock Haven Tree Farm - 460 County Route 22A (Ellisburg St.), Sandy Creek
Leonard’s Evergreens - 70 Dunham Rd., Hannibal
Molly Johns Farm - 4239 State Route 69, Mexico
Spring Pond Farm - 3439 U.S. Route 11, Mexico
Stargot Tree Farm - 280 Blythe Rd., Hannibal
Stoney Hill Acres - 1685 State Route 264, Phoenix
Three Seasons Farm - 429 Drybridge Rd., Mexico
Oswego County has a diverse and prosperous agricultural industry. The unique soil types and climate allow for the growth of a wide variety of agricultural products, including onions, apples, dairy products such as milk and cheese, meat, greenhouse and nursery products, field crops, maple syrup, honey, wine, and a wide variety of other vegetables, small fruits, and berries. And Christmas trees, of course. Altogether, the agricultural industry in Oswego County generates $41.2 million in annual revenue and contributes greatly to the county’s economy.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.