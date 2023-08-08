Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand paid a visit to Lewis County on Tuesday morning to promote legislation that will create a new comprehensive grant program worth billions in this year’s Farm Bill that will benefit rural development across the country. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E Gillibrand spoke to about 50 people gathered at the new Double Play Community Center location off State Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning, explaining legislation for a large-scale grant program to benefit rural development around the country. Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Daniel M. Myers, owner of Double Play Community Center, shows U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand a time line of his project’s history before a news conference on Tuesday morning at the center’s soon-to-be new location off Route 12 in the town of Lowville. He hopes the rural development bill she has proposed might help fund the second phase of his project. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche speaks during a news conference with U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, right, at the soon-to-be new Double Play Community Center off State Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand paid a visit to Lewis County on Tuesday morning to promote legislation that will create a new comprehensive grant program worth billions in this year’s Farm Bill that will benefit rural development across the country. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Daniel M. Myers, owner of Double Play Community Center, shows U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand a time line of his project’s history before a news conference on Tuesday morning at the center’s soon-to-be new location off Route 12 in the town of Lowville. He hopes the rural development bill she has proposed might help fund the second phase of his project. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche speaks during a news conference with U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, right, at the soon-to-be new Double Play Community Center off State Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
LOWVILLE — Farm Bill season is coming to an end and Sen. Kristen E. Gillibrand stopped by Lewis County to talk about legislation she has introduced for inclusion in the omnibus law that will provide $50 billion over five years for grants supporting rural development.
About fifty people attended the news conference held at Double Play Community Center’s expansion location on Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning.
“Our smaller, rural communities like this one play such an essential role across New York. They contribute to our state’s healthcare, construction (and) education sectors, agriculture sectors, finance sectors — everything that is important for the community here is important for the community across the whole state,“ she told the group. “Too often federal economic policies have sidelined smaller communities and failed to support their unique needs.”
The Rebuild Rural America Act of 2023 was introduced by the senator on June 22 and was forwarded to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
Its stated goal is to “invest in rural areas... to achieve their preferred future while maximizing their contribution to the well-being of the United States.”
The act has been proposed for inclusion in the Farm Bill which is up for its every-five-year rewrite this year.
Through the bill, a new Rural Future Partnership Fund will be established along with the Rural Innovation Partnership Administration to oversee the program state by state.
“This is the kind of fund you can do long term, big projects of significance with,” said Gillibrand, adding that the program is designed to allow local leaders access to funding to implement the programs that are most needed in their communities from infrastructure and schools to supportive housing, broadband and beyond to “spur economic development...”
In addition to general development opportunities, the grant program would provide a funding stream for ag-specific expansion, disaster mitigation and recovery, public health and quality of life programs,
The multi-year, flexible block grants will be planned and managed through partnerships “eligible technical assistance providers,” including institutions of higher education, non-profit organizations or private organizations.
Because the program provides for a five-year renewable funding stream for regional objectives, Gillibrand said “It really incentivizes multi- year investments which is what’s necessary for places like this — you can’t do it all in just one year.”
When asked what makes this program different from similar block grants like the Community Development Block grants that fund many programs in the north country, the senator said it has a much broader scope so that it can address the needs unique to every region of the country.
Despite the thin majority Democrats have in the Senate, Gillibrand said she believes the act provides something that is needed in all states, making her “optimistic” her proposal will make it into the massive Farm Bill.
“Rural development is necessary in all states — red, blue and purple — and so with the makeup of the people on the agriculture committee, I feel this will be a very widely bipartisan effort,” she said. “It’s a lot of money. It’s $50 million but again, this is the only bill for rural development. Every bill touches on it, but this specifically rural development.”
The Senate and U.S. House Agriculture committees have been working on the new Farm Bill since last year so it can be ready when the current bill expires in September, but the encompassing document that has far-reaching influences beyond agriculture is always hotly contested and expensive.
In February, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Farm Bill’s baseline over the next 10 years to be about $140 billion per year, totalling $700 million for the next five years based on existing programs.
Before the news conference started, the senator was given an update on the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Turin and Whetstone Gulf on Monday night by Board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof and County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.