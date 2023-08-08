LOWVILLE — Farm Bill season is coming to an end and Sen. Kristen E. Gillibrand stopped by Lewis County to talk about legislation she has introduced for inclusion in the omnibus law that will provide $50 billion over five years for grants supporting rural development.

About fifty people attended the news conference held at Double Play Community Center’s expansion location on Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning.

Gillibrand touts Farm Bill in Lowville

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E Gillibrand spoke to about 50 people gathered at the new Double Play Community Center location off State Route 12 in the town of Lowville on Tuesday morning, explaining legislation for a large-scale grant program to benefit rural development around the country. Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
