GOUVERNEUR — Country music superstar John Michael Montgomery is scheduled to get the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair off to a rousing start at 8 p.m. July 30.
Tickets range from $25-45 and can be purchased online at gouverneurfair.net.
The Amish Outlaws will be returning for the second year in a row. The Amish-adjacent singing group with its wide range of music and crowd-pleasing shows take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Tickets are $15 each.
A local talent show commands the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
The Tragically Hip tribute band, Fully Completely Hip, play at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Tickets are $10.
A demolition derby is the big entertainment feature on Aug. 4 with the action getting underway at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10.
Admission to the fair is free. Parking is $5.
A complete schedule and other information about the fair is available at gouverneurfair.net.
