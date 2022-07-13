GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair returns Aug. 2 to 7 with rides, exhibits, a Sawyer Brown performance, a talent show, harness racing, a demolition derby and other events.
“Opening night is our Sawyer Brown concert, a country and western group popular back in the ’90s,” said Fair President Donald A. Peck.
Tickets for the Aug. 2 grandstand performance at 8 p.m. are $30 for festival seating and $50 for reserved seating. Strollers aren’t allowed on the grandstand. Tickets are available through a link on the fair’s website, www.gouverneurfair.net, under the events/tickets tab. They can also be purchased by calling 315-287-3010 and leaving a message if no one picks up. The grandstand seats about 1,800 people.
The carnival portion of the fair, with rides and games, opens Aug. 3. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
“There’s the same amount of rides, about 18 to 20 rides for adults and children. There’s games. There’s going to be 15 to 18 food vendors. There’s a lot of commercial exhibits,” Mr. Peck said.
The commercial exhibits are hosted by any business, political group or independent contractor who wants to have a display. Entry forms are in the exhibitors’ guide, found under the info tab on the fair website, which also includes a page for vendors.
There will also be daily “ground acts,” including a petting zoo and three to four pig races per day
The exhibition barn will have “one of the largest dairy shows in New York state,” Mr. Peck said, along with horse shows and 4-H youth exhibits. People who want to sign up for the exhibition barn can click the exhibitors’ guide option under the info tab on the fair website, or sign up at the fair office.
At the grandstand on Wednesday will be a marching band and firefighters’ parade at 2 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by the 95.3 The Wolf Country Showdown Finals. Admission to both events is free.
On Thursday, harness races start at noon and a local talent show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Both events are free. Anyone who wants to sign up for the talent show can go to the fair website and click the option under the info tab.
The big grandstand event for Friday will be Hot Farms truck and tractor pulls. Admission is $15.
On Saturday, there will be two free grandstand concerts. Local band The New Revolution performs from 4 to 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., a boy band tribute concert by Larger Than Life will perform hits by New Kids on the Block, Back Street Boys, NSYNC, Boyz II Men, The Jackson 5 and others.
The closing day, Sunday, starts at 1 p.m. with the final grandstand show, a demolition derby. The rules and entry form are on the fair’s website under the events/tickets tab.
Daily admission to the carnival grounds is $35. Saturday is military day with $30 tickets for those with a military ID. Pre-sale wristbands are $25 daily and are available on the fair’s website under the fair schedule tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.